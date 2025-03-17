Thursday at 8pm: Chuck Prophet – Wake the Dead

San Francisco’s Chuck Prophet explores the world of Cumbia music here, with sambas, bossa novas, and boleros blending twangy guitars, accordions, and a generally top-notch production style he’s become known for over the years. Also strong as ever are his insightful lyrics that reveal more than just what might appear on the surface. The title track “Wake The Dead” is an anthem that reckons with forces beyond our control while learning to let go, a recurring theme at the core of the album.