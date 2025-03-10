© 2025 WNCW
Thursday at 8pm: Peak of the Week: Marc Broussard – Time is a Thief

By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT
Julia Rogers

The soulful Louisiana singer is back with this one via his own Artist Tone Label. Guitarist Eric Krasno contributes production work as well as a variety of instrumental parts. "Working with producers Jeremy Most and Eric Krasno, it was incredibly exciting to write in a style that felt like I'd discovered another aspect of what I could do. Music is at its best when you discover a different way of approaching new sounds. It was like we were coming out of the Covid years and had a wide-open approach to where we were and where we were going."

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
