Thursday at 8pm: Early James – Medium Raw

Early James “embraces jagged, moaning blues” (Rolling Stone) on new album Medium Raw, out now via Easy Eye Sound / Concord. Instead of a typical studio setup, producer Dan Auerbach felt the album needed to be recorded in an old house, like many of his favorite Arhoolie records. The house, known as “Honky Chateau,” is an old Nashville property owned by photographer and artist Buddy Jackson. Over 100 years old, the house has plaster on the walls, plastered ceilings, old wallpaper, big oak floors, and a painting of Harry Dean Stanton on the wall. James, Auerbach, and crew brought in all the recording gear themselves – including an old 50’s Universal Audio tube console which was originally built by FAME Studios’ Rick Hall. James and the players on the album - bassist Adrian Marmolejo, drummer Jeffrey Clemens and percussionist Sam Bacco - were all set up in different rooms. James notes that pretty much everything you hear on Medium Raw was, as its title suggests, cut “au naturel.” “We had these beautiful microphones sucking up the soul of the house,” explains Auerbach. Beyond seven Early James originals, the new album includes songs co-written with Auerbach and Nashville songwriter Pat McLaughlin, Sheryl Crow’s frequent collaborator Jeff Trott, roots singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim, Irish songwriter Mick Flannery, and James’ former Birmingham roommate Ryan Sobb. The writing continues to display the hallmarks of James’ distinctive, one-of-a-kind style: whip-smart wordplay, upended clichés, humor both light and dark, and a deep intelligence that frequently reflects a literary sensibility. We hope you got to catch the band’s great live session in Studio B last Wednesday!