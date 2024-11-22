Thursday at 8pm: Cardinals in the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina

We are so impressed with not only the size of this wonderful new compilation (136 tracks), but the speed with which it was assembled. A number of North Carolinians and others rallied to make this available in the days following Tropical Storm Helene’s horrendous destruction in our region. The collection of previously unreleased material includes performances by Drive By Truckers, Sylvan Esso, Watchhouse, Iron & Wine, REM, and Waxahatchee. 100% of proceeds to Helene relief and recovery in Western NC. Current recipients of funds are Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, Rural Organizing and Resilience (via Holler Harm Reduction), and Poder Emma (via Colaborativa la Milpa).