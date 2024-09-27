© 2024 WNCW
Music Host Julian Booker
Thursday 10/3 @ 8pm: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Flight b741

By Martin Anderson
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:06 PM EDT

It’s hard to believe this is already their 26th album, but if you’re not familiar with this wild, mercurial Australian band, it’s a great start. For Flight b741, bandleader Stu Mackenzie says King Gizzard “wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut’ – just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.” As Relix says, “‘Field of Vision’ is a greased-up garage rock stomper, driven to dust by the band’s six-piston ignition and smoldering like a tire fire.” They’re in the midst of a 40-date North American tour that included Asheville last month, a show that wildly praised!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
