Thursday @ 8pm: American Aquarium – The Fear of Standing Still

By Martin Anderson
Published September 16, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT

What does it mean to be a “Southern songwriter”? A few descriptions and parameters might come to mind, but American Aquarium front man BJ Barham has been expanding those stereotypes in his storytelling and soapbox sharing in ways that we can really get behind. As No Depression writes, “For the last two decades, (Barham) has seemingly willed his band to survive. Armed with an incisive pen and a love for Whiskeytown and Drive-by Truckers on one hand and Springsteen and Petty on the other, he gradually steered the rotating cast of his outfit from twentysomething dive bar revelry and heartbreak toward a more thoughtful, albeit scarred, maturity.” This is his/their 10th album, and 2nd in a row produced by Shooter Jennings.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
