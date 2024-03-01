© 2024 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Thursday @ 8pm: Orgone – Chimera

By Martin Anderson
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:16 AM EST

Psychedelic Afro-Funk and Voodoo Soul from this Los Angeles band, on a blazing hot album that came out last month. Jamie Allensworth, Terin Ector, and Mermans “Mofaya” Mosengo trade lead vocals, weaving through assorted instrumental sonic voyages of multiple rhythms, layers, and moods. Produced by Sergio Rio (Neal Francis, Say She She), it’s named after a fire-breathing female monster from Greek mythology with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail.. To quote their promotional bio, “Orgone’s newest LP feels like a sustained hypnagogic hallucination – the place between waking and sleep where reality is fluid and anything feels possible.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
