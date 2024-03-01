Thursday @ 8pm: Orgone – Chimera

Psychedelic Afro-Funk and Voodoo Soul from this Los Angeles band, on a blazing hot album that came out last month. Jamie Allensworth, Terin Ector, and Mermans “Mofaya” Mosengo trade lead vocals, weaving through assorted instrumental sonic voyages of multiple rhythms, layers, and moods. Produced by Sergio Rio (Neal Francis, Say She She), it’s named after a fire-breathing female monster from Greek mythology with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail.. To quote their promotional bio, “Orgone’s newest LP feels like a sustained hypnagogic hallucination – the place between waking and sleep where reality is fluid and anything feels possible.”

