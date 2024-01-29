Thursday @ 8pm: Bonnie Montgomery – River

A wonderful recent discovery of ours 2024 is this new one from Arkansas Americana musician Bonnie Montgomery. Raised on southern gospel, Texas swing, Delta blues, and Ozark bluegrass, Bonnie trained as an opera singer before launching her award-winning career in outlaw country (she was a perennial winner at the annual Arkansas Country Music Awards, 2018- 2020. "Opera and country have a lot in common", she notes. "They both talk about sex, lies, love, and murder. Opera's subject matter is pretty trashy, when you look at it. In my songs, I like to depict the big moments, the big energy, and build things to a crescendo. That happens in opera. It happens in country. And it's happening in my career, too, with River". Hopefully she’ll tour through our area soon. We’re at least on her radar: Bonnie emailed us last month to say “I got a call from my old high school sweetheart because he heard it on the radio in real time in Asheville - he was so excited he blocked two lanes of traffic with his dump truck while trying to call me - lol! So, we're already stopping traffic!”

