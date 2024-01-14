Thursday at 8 pm: Cat Power - Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

One of the most talked about releases around here the past couple of months has been this heartfelt recreation of Bob Dylan’s famous 1966 concert in which he plugged in for an all-electric 2nd set, stunning the audience and prompting cries of “Judas!”. Cat Power (Chan Marshall) has had the honor of meeting with Mr. Dylan a time or two, and we now have the pleasure of enjoying this faithful recreation of music history. Fun fact: Dylan didn’t actually perform this concert at the Royal Albert Hall, though! He was at Manchester Free Trade Hall, but the famous bootleg was mislabeled.

