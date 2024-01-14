© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8 pm: Cat Power - Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

authorBy Martin Anderson
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST

One of the most talked about releases around here the past couple of months has been this heartfelt recreation of Bob Dylan’s famous 1966 concert in which he plugged in for an all-electric 2nd set, stunning the audience and prompting cries of “Judas!”. Cat Power (Chan Marshall) has had the honor of meeting with Mr. Dylan a time or two, and we now have the pleasure of enjoying this faithful recreation of music history. Fun fact: Dylan didn’t actually perform this concert at the Royal Albert Hall, though! He was at Manchester Free Trade Hall, but the famous bootleg was mislabeled.

Listen on Apple Music

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
seeStoriesBy