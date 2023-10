“What it might sound like if Jimmy Smith and Grant Green were leading a jam band at Bonnaroo” - The Buffalo News. Voted #1 out of 64 emerging NY bands in 2021, Organ Fairchild have been described as a musical party that won't quit. Take your old-school organ trio (organ, guitar and drums – Joe Bellanti, Dave Ruch, and Corey Kertzie respectively), add dance-heavy grooves and adventurous jamming, and shake vigorously. Enjoy all night long.

