Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Cordovas – The Rose of Aces

By Martin Anderson
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT

Charlotte native Joe Firstman and his band are back with another great collection of country rock in the spirit of the Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead, but definitely a modern, original affair. The first song, “Fallen Angels of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, asks a question that hangs in our heads daily at WNCW: “How many times did music save your soul?” The lyrical insights continue on songs like “What Is Wrong?”, “Sunshine”, “Love Is All It Takes”, and “Somos Iguales”.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
