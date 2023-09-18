Thursday @ 8pm: Duane Betts – Wild & Precious Life

His father co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, and young Duane spent the better part of ten years playing alongside him in Dickey Betts & Great Southern. He was also a touring member of Dawes, before co-founding the Allman Betts Band. Now comes his first solo effort, recorded on analog tape during a series of live-in-the-studio sessions at Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Swamp Raga Studio in 2022. Trucks, Nicki Bluhm, and Marcus King join Duane and his band for ten songs that bridge the classic FM radio songs of the ABB glory days with some of today’s modern sounds.