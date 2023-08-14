Thursday at 8pm: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Sticks and Stones

Lukas digs deeper into his country roots on this one, with a dozen strong, often hilarious songs. “I started to realize that all of my favorite songs that I’ve written are written for what I love to do live,” he says. “And what I love to do live is play country soul funk. Something with a nice backbeat, something you can move to, and something that makes you want to sing along and shout out at the top of your lungs.”

