Thursday at 8pm: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Altitude

He may have gotten his start among Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash, but the self-described “radical preservationist” of Country music has lately been focused on that Cosmic American side of the Bakersfield/West Coast sound, with this new one that picks up where 2017’s “Way Out West” left off. With the exception of “Tomahawk” and its apparent homage to Cash’s Tennessee Three sound, this album transports us back to the Joshua Tree/Mojave oasis with Gram Parsons, The Byrds, and other psychedelic Country pioneers. This one also shows what a great collaborative team these Fabulous Superlatives are, with guitarist “Cousin” Kenny Vaughan, drummer “Handsome” Harry Stinson, and bass player/multi-instrumentalist Chris Scruggs all getting much-deserved credit for this cosmic creation.