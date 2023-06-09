© 2023 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Bella White -- Among Other Things

By Martin Anderson
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT

Get to know this terrific new name on the Americana music scene. She cites Joni Mitchell and John Prine as primary influences, but another one is likely her father, a VA/NC native who played in a Jimmy Martin cover band in Calgary throughout her childhood. "Sometimes the minute you hear a voice, you know it's for the ages. That's how Canadian Bella White, the daughter of a Virginia bluegrasser, enters the picture. Making her second album now, at 22, White is poised for a major breakthrough. This is her origin story." (NPR)

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
