Music Host Julian Booker
Thursday @ 8pm: Fruit Bats – A River Running to Your Heart

By Martin Anderson
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT

For those not familiar with Fruit Bats, it’s mostly the songwriting, singing and musicianship of Eric D. Johnson, who has also been busy lately with the trio Bonny Light Horseman. This is the 10th Fruit Bats full length, and the first in which Johnson has produced it (along with Jeremy Harris.) Rounding out Fruit Bats on this one is Josh Adams on drums, percussion, pump organ, and synth; David Dawda on bass, Frank LoCrasto on pianos and synths, and Josh Mease on guitars, synths, and bass.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
