Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Nickel Creek - Celebrants

By Martin Anderson
Published May 15, 2023
Celebrants is Nickel Creek's first release since its 2014 album A Dotted Line, which itself came after another lengthy hiatus during which the trio, Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins, worked on solo and other projects. It's a deep, complex album, worthy of repeated listens in order to fully grasp where they're coming from. As NPR's Brittney McKenna observes in a recent interview with the three, the band wrote the LP as one might write a novel, ensuring that each track helped to contextualize those before and after it.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
