Thursday at 8pm: Willie Nelson – I Don’t Know a Thing About Love

By Martin Anderson
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT
Hard to believe the Red Headed Stranger is turning 90 next month, yet here he is releasing yet another fine album – his 15th or so in the past 10 years! What’s his secret?!? Well, he might list a few things he credits… but one must certainly be his deep love for great songs and great songwriters. His latest collection is a tribute to another favorite of his, the late Harlan Howard. Howard wrote some 4000 songs for Country music and beyond, and you’ll find ten of Willie’s favorites on here, with nods to others who made them famous: Waylon Jennings, Buck Owens, Ray Charles, George Jones, Gram Parsons, etc.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
