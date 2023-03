We loved the work of the Dallas, Texas country band Eleven Hundred Springs back in the early ‘00s, and were sad to learn they broke up in 2021. But much of that band’s greatness can be heard on this solo release from frontman Matt Hillyer, which he actually started working on back in 2020. Pedal steel guitar legend Lloyd Maines is featured here, and it was produced by John Pedigo, who has worked with Old 97’s and Joshua Ray Walker.