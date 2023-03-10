© 2023 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Bob Dylan -- Fragments -- Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17

By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
Check out the latest previously unreleased recordings from America’s greatest bard, including studio outtakes, alternate versions, and live performances (1997-2001) of songs penned by Dylan for 1998’s Grammy-Winning Album of the Year. Dylan’s terrific touring ensemble during this period: Larry Campbell (guitar, mandolin, pedal steel, and slide guitar), Bucky Baxter (pedal steel and slide guitar, 1998-1999), Charlie Sexton (guitar, 2000-2001), Tony Garnier (bass) and David Kemper (drums).
Listen on Apple Music

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
