Thursday @ 8pm: Bob Dylan -- Fragments -- Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17

Check out the latest previously unreleased recordings from America’s greatest bard, including studio outtakes, alternate versions, and live performances (1997-2001) of songs penned by Dylan for 1998’s Grammy-Winning Album of the Year. Dylan’s terrific touring ensemble during this period: Larry Campbell (guitar, mandolin, pedal steel, and slide guitar), Bucky Baxter (pedal steel and slide guitar, 1998-1999), Charlie Sexton (guitar, 2000-2001), Tony Garnier (bass) and David Kemper (drums).

Listen on Apple Music