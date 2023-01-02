© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 1/5 @ 8pm: Vince Herman – Enjoy the Ride

By Martin Anderson
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Leftover Salmon co-founder Vince Herman has his first solo release! He recorded it at the late Cowboy Jack Clement’s famous studio in Nashville, and anyone familiar with both of those unique fellows knows this was a fitting match. The studio band included Darrell Scott, guitarist Pat McLaughlin, bassist Dave Roe, drummer Pete Abbott, keyboardist Mike Rojas, fiddlers Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, …plus a few harmony vocals from Tim O’Brien who stopped by during the sessions.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
