Thursday @ 8pm: Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

She’s back with this terrific one produced by Joshua Homme in Burbank, CA. The band here includes Homme, as well as his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ & Michael Shuman on bass. Additionally, the album features drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, Carla Azar of the acclaimed post-punk band Autolux (and frequent Jack White collaborator), and Lane’s pedal steel player Matthew Pynn (Dwight Yoakum, Miley Cyrus). She’s lived in L.A. (where this was recorded), and NYC, and now Nashville, ah but we’ll always remember where she grew up: Greenville, SC! Fun fact: Nikki also owns a vintage clothing and accessory store out of Nashville called High Class Hillbilly.