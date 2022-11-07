© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 9-15. Click here to donate now!
Julian Booker square.jpg
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds.jpg

She’s back with this terrific one produced by Joshua Homme in Burbank, CA. The band here includes Homme, as well as his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ & Michael Shuman on bass. Additionally, the album features drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, Carla Azar of the acclaimed post-punk band Autolux (and frequent Jack White collaborator), and Lane’s pedal steel player Matthew Pynn (Dwight Yoakum, Miley Cyrus). She’s lived in L.A. (where this was recorded), and NYC, and now Nashville, ah but we’ll always remember where she grew up: Greenville, SC! Fun fact: Nikki also owns a vintage clothing and accessory store out of Nashville called High Class Hillbilly.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson