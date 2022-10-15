© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 9-15. Click here to donate now!
Julian Booker square.jpg
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm:I Draw Slow – I Draw Slow

Published October 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
I Draw Slow.jpeg

This Dublin, Ireland band has endeared us over the past few years with their terrific, original adaptation of Appalachian music. Louise Holden (vocals), her brother Dave Holden (guitar), Konrad Liddy (upright bass), Colin Derham (banjo), and Adrian Hart (fiddle) are perhaps charting a bit of a new direction with this new self-titled release, with the addition of a wider range of influences, including sixties pop, cinematic soundscapes and New Orleans jazz.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson