Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week thursday at 8pm: Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming And Joy

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy.jpg

The saxophonist/composer for Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Dave Matthews Band, and his own Mu’Tet has 8 bassists, 6 drummers, 5 guitarists, and 4 keyboardists here, not to mention Middle Eastern frame drums, a Hungarian tarogato, an African ngoni, soda bottles, and an ice cream truck. (Perhaps there’s a kitchen sink somewhere, too?) As you might expect, this transcends any one genre or two. Fellow musicians include Felix Pastorius, Chris Wood, Robben Ford, and Marcus King. So many reasons why we at WNCW love this!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
