Peak of the Week thursday at 8pm: Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming And Joy

The saxophonist/composer for Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Dave Matthews Band, and his own Mu’Tet has 8 bassists, 6 drummers, 5 guitarists, and 4 keyboardists here, not to mention Middle Eastern frame drums, a Hungarian tarogato, an African ngoni, soda bottles, and an ice cream truck. (Perhaps there’s a kitchen sink somewhere, too?) As you might expect, this transcends any one genre or two. Fellow musicians include Felix Pastorius, Chris Wood, Robben Ford, and Marcus King. So many reasons why we at WNCW love this!