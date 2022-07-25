© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week: Wilco – Cruel Country

Published July 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
21 tracks, mostly recorded live and in one room, often in one take, from Jeff Tweedy and company! It’s a return to country music, similar to their 1996 double album “Being There”. You might pick up on Tweedy’s observations of American history and pitfalls here, too. “The specifics of an American identity begin to blur for me as the record moves toward the light and opens itself up to more cosmic solutions—coping with fear, without belonging to any nation or group other than humanity itself.”

Peak Of The Week™ Wilco
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
