Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8 pm: Calexico – El Mirador

Published June 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
It was 32 years ago that drummer John Convertino first met multi-instrumentalist Joey Burns, and they relocated to Tucson, Arizona to dive into their new band Calexico. Like their namesake border town, the band has grown and evolved over the years, but all the while they’ve fostered that great blend of influences from California and Mexico. El Mirador is a heartfelt tribute to the people and places of the Southwest that make up the band’s roots.
Tags

Peak Of The Week™ calexico
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
