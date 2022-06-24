Thursday at 8 pm: Calexico – El Mirador

It was 32 years ago that drummer John Convertino first met multi-instrumentalist Joey Burns, and they relocated to Tucson, Arizona to dive into their new band Calexico. Like their namesake border town, the band has grown and evolved over the years, but all the while they’ve fostered that great blend of influences from California and Mexico. El Mirador is a heartfelt tribute to the people and places of the Southwest that make up the band’s roots.

