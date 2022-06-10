© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday, 6/16 at 8pm: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Published June 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
It’s her 21st album, and she’s sounding as strong as ever on this collection of soulful blues and rock that includes covers from Toots & the Maytals, Brothers Landreth, and NRBQ’s Al Anderson. She says she’s also grateful as ever to be making music, contributing to causes, keeping her crew working, and connecting with her audience. “I’m really aware of how lucky I am,” she says, “and I feel like it’s my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new for me and for the fans. But I need to have something to say or I won’t put out a record.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
