Peak Of The Week™

Thursday 4/14 @ 8pm: Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep

Published April 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
The East Texas native had a tough, poverty-stricken childhood, but overcame adversity and forged a powerful career, first as a singer in the Mannish Boys, and now as a great bandleader with his own records. On this new one, “Suga” once again combines classic soul melodies with funky R&B grooves and raw blues power. The album takes on issues, such as PTSD, civil rights and social justice, but while the subject matter might be hard, he leaves you feeling joyous and inspired.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
