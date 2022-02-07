Thursday at 8pm: Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

The Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist navigates breakup, deaths, and the myriad problems weighing on the world as a whole, from the pandemic to wildfires... but with an air of making peace with it all, and exercising patience. The color blue is in the forefront on this new one – not so much melancholy, but keeping cool, calm, & collected, despite the chaos around us. By all accounts, she delivered a stellar show in Asheville last week!

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

