Thursday 10/29: Richard Thompson – Hippies, Thugs & Heroes

The legendary British singer/songwriter/guitarist/troubadour is back with his 20th album. Initial music reviewers and fans are drawing comparisons to 1999’s Mock Tudor and 1975’s Pour Down Like Silver in terms of its quality and potential ranking among his great releases following his chapters with Fairport Convention and former wife Linda Thompson. His gruff voice might be an acquired taste for those uninitiated to the greatness of “RT”, but you don’t want to miss out on the inventive characters he conjures up in his songs, not to mention his phenomenal guitar work.