Tuesday: Greensky Bluegrass – XXV

Published October 31, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT

It was a Halloween show in 2000 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that members of what would eventually become Greensky Bluegrass played their first show together. The band is celebrating their 25th anniversary with this reworking of twelve of their favorite songs over the years, this time with ten special guests. Greensky Bluegrass is Anders Beck (dobro, resophonic guitar, vocals), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo, vocals), Dave Bruzza (guitar, vocals), Michael Devol (bass, vocals), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin, vocals). Guests on the album include Sam Bush, Lindsay Lou, Billy Strings, Holly Bowling, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Jason Hann, Aoife O’Donovan, and Ivan Neville.

