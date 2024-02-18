© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B
New Tunes at Two

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 2pm: Big Richard

By Martin Anderson
Published February 18, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST
Tobin Voggesser

Introducing a four-piece acoustic-based band out of Colorado, who passed through our area last September for Brevard’s Mountain Song Festival. The band draws on bluegrass, old-time, pop, and classical influences, and is made up of Bonnie Sims on mandolin (Bonnie & Taylor Sims, Everybody Loves an Outlaw, Bonnie and the Clydes), Dr. Joy Adams on cello (Nathaniel Rateliff, Darol Anger, Half Pelican, Bruce Hornsby, Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea, Ben Folds), Hazel Royer on bass and guitar, and Eve Panning on fiddle (Lonesome Days, Barrage, Hollywood Film Score Orchestra). Big Richard plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday after their debut session here in Studio B.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson