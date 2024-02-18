Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 2pm: Big Richard

Introducing a four-piece acoustic-based band out of Colorado, who passed through our area last September for Brevard’s Mountain Song Festival. The band draws on bluegrass, old-time, pop, and classical influences, and is made up of Bonnie Sims on mandolin (Bonnie & Taylor Sims, Everybody Loves an Outlaw, Bonnie and the Clydes), Dr. Joy Adams on cello (Nathaniel Rateliff, Darol Anger, Half Pelican, Bruce Hornsby, Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea, Ben Folds), Hazel Royer on bass and guitar, and Eve Panning on fiddle (Lonesome Days, Barrage, Hollywood Film Score Orchestra). Big Richard plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday after their debut session here in Studio B.

