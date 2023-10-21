© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 15th - 21st. Call us at 1-800-245-8870 or click here to donate!
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 10/24: Wilco – Cousin

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT

Cousin is Wilco’s expression of the pain of trying to be connected to other people when we fall short so often; the joy of catching understanding in someone else’s eye, however fleeting; and the immutable truth that all of us are related, whether we honor or dishonor or forget or remember. “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage. It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.” This marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since Sky Blue Sky, as they’ve tapped Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson