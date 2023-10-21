Tuesday 10/24: Wilco – Cousin

Cousin is Wilco’s expression of the pain of trying to be connected to other people when we fall short so often; the joy of catching understanding in someone else’s eye, however fleeting; and the immutable truth that all of us are related, whether we honor or dishonor or forget or remember. “I’m cousin to the world,” frontman Jeff Tweedy confesses. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage. It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.” This marks the first time Wilco have handed the reins over to a producer outside their immediate circle of collaborators since Sky Blue Sky, as they’ve tapped Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

