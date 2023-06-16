Thursday, 6/22: Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues

Samantha is one of the most dynamic, compelling blues-based singers and guitar slingers on the scene these days; one of the songs from her Studio B session four years ago remains the most viewed video on our YouTube page. Jesse Dayton has an impressive career as both a solo artist and a collaborator with the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and X. They blend blues, rock, and more on this collaboration. “…The dynamic guitar duo entrusted their artistry to producer Jon Spencer, and the result is full of wicked stories, tongue-in-cheek escapades, greasy grooves and hellacious guitar.” (Vintage Guitar)