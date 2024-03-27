© 2024 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Claire Armbruster and Planning Stages

Published March 27, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT

Traditional music in WNC is a cultural practice that expands into many ways to make a living. We most often think of performers, but for every live music event that takes place, there are folks behind the scenes crossing “I’s” and dotting “T’s” to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. One of the leaders in the event promotion industry is Claire Armbruster who owns and operates Planning Stages. We sat down recently with Claire to learn more about her, her experience, and the particulars of producing live music events.

Season 5