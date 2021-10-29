© 2021
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

The Bascom Lamar Lunsford Mountain Music Festival

Published September 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
The Bascom Lamar Lunsford Mountain Music Festival is the only one that Lunsford allowed to carry his name. In 1928, Lunsford started the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival in Asheville as part of the annual Rhododendron Festival. The festival was such a hit that the local newspaper declared it should be an annual event. The Mountain Dance and Folk Festival is the oldest continuing festival in the nation and became a model for the National Folk Festival and other festivals that followed.

Season 3PodcastDown The Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC
