Wordstage: Waddie Mitchell - A Story with a Moral

Waddie Mitchell
Bruce Douglas "Waddie" Mitchell (born in 1950) grew up on a ranch near the Ruby Mountains south of Elko, Nevada. Much of his material can be attributed to the stories and songs influence by Western lore that he heard from his father and local cowboys. Young Mitchell absorbed the tales. He became a full-time working cowboy at the age of 16. He joined the army in his late teens and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. His primary job was breaking and training horses for the U.S. Cavalry. It was then that he picked up the nickname "Waddie," from an old slang word for a cowboy.

This story-poem, A Story with a Moral, is a short graphic piece about finding a dead cow up stream. From, Lone Driftin’ Cowboy (Warner Western) For more information:  www.facebook.com/waddie.mitchell   Aired on 3/20 & 3/21/2021

podcast
Waddie Mitchell
wordstage
Storytelling
spoken word

