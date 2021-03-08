Wordstage: Donna Marie Todd - Alice

Wordstage on WNCW 88.7: Donna Marie Todd: Alice

Donna Marie Todd is an award-winning storyteller, author, blogger, podcaster, and TEDx speaker. Donna Marie’s latest DVD, “The Sheep-Shearing Beautician and Other Festival Stories” just won best in CD and DVD recordings for adults from the Storytelling World Awards, storytelling’s version of the Grammy Awards.She is the author of “Navigating Loss: A Survival Guide for the Newly Widowed” and podcasts at A Widows Tale, where she shares stories and strategies about surviving the unthinkable. Donna Marie is a nationally known retreat leader and performs for conferences and festivals across the country. This story has a power message, When you have a friend who believes in you the impossible can happen, because in the end love always wins. Aired on 3/6/21 and 3/7/21