WNCW Outback Opry Drive-In Series Sat. Sept. 5th With Chatham Co. Line, Dom Flemons, & Anna Lynch

We had so much fun at our last WNCW Summer Outback Opry Drive-in Concert, we are doin' it again! We have another stellar lineup of muscians scheduled to perform Saturday, September 5th at 7pm in the parking lot of The Foundation Performing Arts Center at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC.

"The series continues, as we partner with our friends at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival to present a sampling of the amazing lineup of talent slated to perform at the festival, happening Labor Day weekend of 2021," said WNCW Director of Radio Operations Dave Kester. "Chatham County Line will headline the show, along with opening acts Dom Flemons; co-founder of Grammy Award winning group the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and multi-award winning, singer-songwriter Anna Lynch."

This is a full concert production with stage and professional sound and lighting. Vehicles will be spaced appropriately for social distancing, giving folks the opportunity to roll down the windows, or set a lawn chair out and enjoy the show. No tents, pop up shelters, or public displays of alcohol allowed. In the event of rain, the concert will be broadcast via a low power FM transmitter for reception on all vehicle radios. No food vendors will be on-site. Port-a-johns and hand washing stations will be provided. Pickups and larger vehicles will be parked in the rear of the lot. Please be aware of those around you and maintain proper social distancing at all times. Masks will be required if you leave the area around your vehicle.

"Come join your friends from WNCW for a great night of live music," said Kester. "Special thanks to our partners at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival for helping to make this show possible."

Showtime is 7pm. Go here now and get your tickets Outdoor Opry