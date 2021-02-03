WNCW is currently off the air due to a failure of main and backup power systems at our transmitter site. We are working diligently to get back on the air as soon as possible. However, weather conditions on Clingman's Peak are making restoration efforts difficult. We appreciate your patience while our engineer works to reach the site and make the necessary repairs. In the mean time, our regularly scheduled programming is available to stream here.
WNCW Currently Off The Air
By Brenda Craig • 48 minutes ago