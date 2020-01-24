Win Tickets To See Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers Sunday, Aug 2, in Charlotte, NC

WNCW is offering a ticket giveaway to see Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers in Charlotte, NC this summer! To enter, just shoot us an email at this address, pledge@wncw.org and put Matchbox in the subject line. Contest ends Monday - January 27, at Midnight. Winner will be notified Tuesday - January 28. Good Luck! Tell your friends! Here's more info:

From Live Nation:

Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, recently announced a 50+ date summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will wrap-up with an epic night under the stars at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28, and include dates at Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh on Saturday August 1 and PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte on Sunday August 2. All dates will also feature special guest The Wallflowers.

Matchbox Twenty fanclub members can purchase tickets beginning Tues., Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri., Jan. 17 at LiveNation.com. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com.