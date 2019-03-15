On The Way Up | Episode 40 With Host Joe Kendrick and Guest DJ Reed Foehl

Hello and welcome to WNCW’s new music podcast, On The Way Up, I’m your host Joe Kendrick for episode 40 of the show. Get set for some of the best new music to be featured here on grassroots radio, from acoustic to electric, from our daytime mix to ARC Overnight, and a whole lot in between. You’ll get another DJ For A Day when I talk with singer songwriter Reed Foehl about the first time he ever heard his own music on the radio, a theme which will continue into Episode 41 when we have a similar conversation with Amy McCarley.

 

Playlist:

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Claypool Lennon Delirium
  • Patty Griffin
  • Leyla McCalla
  • Della Mae

 

It’s spring fund drive season already, too, and that deserves a special mention here. You can enter a number of prize drawings whenever you become a member at WNCW, and the first up is our MerleFest prize package including admission for four, backstage access, food, parking, and more. You don’t have to pledge to enter the drawings, but we sure hope you will consider what WNCW means to you when you consider becoming a key part of this listener powered radio ecosystem. On The Way Up would not be here, and WNCW wouldn’t either, for that matter, without financial support from our members. And, it’s tax deductible. We'll have info posted soon at wncw.org so stay tuned folks.

 

 

 

