WATCH VIDEO "Johnny" From Singer-Songwriter Sarah Jarosz's New Album WORLD ON THE GROUND

Listeners worldwide have been fans of Sarah Jarosz since her first album came out in 2009, titled Song Up In Her Head. It was a hit, and the then 18 year-old received a GRAMMY nomination for one of the songs on the record, Mansinneedof. Her next four album releases were tremendously successful, receiving more recognition with GRAMMY and Americana Music Association nominations, and two GRAMMY Awards for Undercurrent. Her latest, World On The Ground is getting lots of attention. It's been in "heavy rotation" at our station for several weeks, getting lots of airplay here at WNCW. We like it and so do our listeners! Check out this video from the new album featuring a haunting tune titled Johnny.

FYI - The multitalented musician from Texas is also part of the GRAMMY Award-winning trio I'm With Her, with Sarah Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan. And, Jarosz's most recent livestream earned $2,000 for the National Museum for African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.