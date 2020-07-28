WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr Testifies On Justice Department Oversight

Updated at 11:44 a.m. ET

Attorney General William Barr has put the founding principles of the Justice Department "more at risk than at any time in modern history," the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee charged on Monday.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., excoriated Barr because he said the attorney general had become a factotum for President Trump and sought conflict with Americans at an unprecedented scale, including via federal law enforcement crackdowns.

"The message these actions send is clear: in this Justice Department the president's enemies will be punished. His friends will be protected — no matter the cost, no matter the cost to liberty, no matter the cost to justice," Nadler said.

Barr is a longtime political target of the panel's majority Democrats, who censured him last year during one of a number of bitter disputes over access to information and the House of Representatives' powers of oversight.

On Tuesday, Nadler said the Justice Department had become "a shadow of its former self."

Barr vehemently defended his independence, saying the president "has not attempted to interfere" in decisions related to criminal cases ... "Indeed, it is precisely because I feel complete freedom to do what I think is right that induced me serve once again as attorney general," he said.

Barr didn't show up before the panel on a previous occasion after a dispute about the conditions at the hearing.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has resisted requests for materials and dueled with House Democrats in court cases over access to records.

The hearing is underway now.

Barr stands his ground

The attorney general has told NPR he believes the department is separated appropriately from the White House and that he has a responsibility to make sure cases are handled correctly.

And Barr told lawmakers on Tuesday that he had no relationship with Trump before being nominated and was prepared to "slip happily into retirement" with nothing more to prove in his career. He rejected the characterization that he is the president's man atop the federal law enforcement apparatus.

All the same, Nadler's panel has heard from Justice Department whistleblowers and outside critics who argue that Barr's camp leans on underlings to deliver the results that it — and the White House — want.

Democrats are likely to press the attorney general on Tuesday about matters involving Trump's friends, including political adviser Roger Stone, in whose case Barr interceded; former national security adviser Mike Flynn, whose charges Barr dropped; and others.

Allies level counter-charges

Republicans led by the panel's ranking member, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are mounting a loyal defense of Barr and Trump and also drawing attention to the findings of investigations that have embarrassed the Justice Department and FBI.

Barr, in their telling, is cleaning house and getting to the bottom of what Trump's allies call wrongdoing.

"Spying," Jordan said on Tuesday, alluding to what he called the real basis for the Russia investigation. "That's why they're after you, Mister Attorney General."

Jordan also praised what he called Barr's support for police as a clear alternative to what he said were proposals by Democrats to withdraw support from law enforcement.

Some activists support directing a portion of current police budgets to other agencies, such as for mental health treatment; Trump, Jordan and Republicans have seized on the brand "defund the police" to charge that Democrats want to disestablish police departments altogether.

The attorney general has commissioned U.S. Attorney John Durham in Connecticut to conduct another such investigation into the origins of the Russia inquiry, one Trump's supporters hope will deliver another shot to the reputation of the FBI and, possibly, the administration of President Barack Obama.

The details and timing of Durham's investigation aren't clear, but it likely will be another topic of discussion for Barr on Tuesday.

Nadler said Tuesday's hearing is Barr's first time before the House Judiciary Committee both in his current stint as attorney general and also from the last time he served in that role, under President George H.W. Bush.

