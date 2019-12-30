Top 100 of 2019 - Thank You For Voting!

1. Billy Strings - Home

2. Tyler Childers - Country Squire

3. Steep Canyon Rangers - North Carolina Songbook

4. Highwomen - Highwomen

5. Balsam Range - Aeonic

6. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Signs

7. Avett Brothers - Closer Than Together

8. Sturgill Simpson - Sound & Fury

9. Mandolin Orange - Tides Of A Teardrop

10. Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters - Live at the Grey Eagle

11. Alexa Rose - Medicine For Living

12. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning

13. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)

14. Ian Noe - Between the Country

15. Andrew Bird - My Finest Work Yet

16. Songs From the Road Band - Waiting On a Ride

17. Hayes Carll - What It Is

18. Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Inner Journey

19. Molly Tuttle - When You're Ready

20. North Mississippi Allstars - Up and Rolling

21. Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home

22. Hiss Golden Messenger - Terms of Surrender

23. Our Native Daughters - (Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell)

24. Anders Osborne - Buddha and the Blues

25. Infamous Stringdusters - Rise Sun

26. Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Colorado

27. Brittany Howard - Jaime

28. Van Morrison - Three Chords and The Truth

29. Gov't Mule - Bring On The Music: Live at the Capitol Theatre

30. Greensky Bluegrass - All For Money

31. Keb' Mo' - Oklahoma

32. Samantha Fish - Kill Or Be Kind

33. J.S. Ondara - Tales of America

34. Che Apalache - Rearrange My Heart

35. Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - There Is No Other

36. Wilco - Ode To Joy

37. Calexico/Iron & Wine - Years To Burn

38. Charley Crockett - The Valley

39. Various: Ken Burns' Country Music (soundtrack)

40. Josh Ritter - Fever Breaks

41. Queen Bee and the Honeylovers - Asheville

42. Dylan LeBlanc - Renegade

43. Unspoken Tradition - Myths We Tell Our Young

44. Bruce Hornsby - Absolute Zero

45. Shinyribs - Fog & Bling

46. Charley Crockett - Lil G.L.'s Blue Bonanza

47. Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Servants of the Sun

48. Yola - Walk Through Fire

49. Buddy & Julie Miller - Breakdown on 20th Ave. South

50. Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler

51. Tim O'Brien Band - Tim O'Brien Band

52. Jim Lauderdale - From Another World

53. Black Keys - Let's Rock

54. JJ Cale - Stay Around

55. Joseph Huber - Moondog

56. Rising Appalachia - Leylines

57. Steve Earle & the Dukes - Guy

58. Son Volt - Union

59. Todd Snider - Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3

60. Blue Highway - Somewhere Far Away

61. Claypool Lennon Delirium - South of Reality

62. Norah Jones - Begin Again

63. Chatham County Line - Sharing the Covers

64. Shovels & Rope - By Blood

65. Eilen Jewell - Gypsy

66. Justin Townes Earle - The Saint of Lost Causes

67. Rodney Crowell - Texas

68. Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution

69. Zoe & Cloyd - I Am Your Neighbor

70. Time Sawyer - Mountain Howdy

71. Empire Strikes Brass - Brassterpiece Theatre

72. Pretty Little Goat - Let the Sun Shine In

73. BB King Blues Band - The Soul of the King

74. Lumineers - III

75. Drunken Prayer - Cordelia Elsewhere

76. Dangermuffin - Live at StageOne

77. Paul Cauthen - Room 41

78. Fruit Bats - Gold Past Life

79. Resonant Rogues - Autumn of the World

80. Madison Cunningham - Who Are You Now

81. Allah-Las - La's

82. The Deer - Do No Harm

83. Delbert McClinton & the Self-Made Men + Dana - Tall, Dark, & Handsome

84. Esther Rose - You Made It This Far

85. Santana - Africa Speaks

86. Larry Keel Experience - One

87. Free Planet Radio - Pursuit

88. Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - World Full of Blues

89. Keller & the Keels - Speed

90. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Stay Human Vol. II

91. Big Band of Brothers - A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

92. Big Thief - Two Hands

93. Karl Denson's Tiny Universe - Gnomes & Badgers

94. Mile Twelve - City on a Hill

95. Grascals - Straighten the Curves

96. Della Mae - The Butcher Shope EP

97. Snarky Puppy - Immigrance

98. Mavericks - Play the Hits

99. Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward - Music! Music! Music!

100. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out of Sight