Three FREE NC Drive-In Concerts with Steep Canyon Rangers - Oh YES!

Steep Canyon Rangers have planned three free drive-in concerts in Western North Carolina! From their cars, fans will watch the band perform from a state-of-the-art mobile stage truck equipped with a 16 foot LED screen. Audio will be transmitted via radio frequency directly to the cars. These shows will also be live streamed on the Steep Canyon Rangers Facebook page and website, so if you can’t be there in person, you can still watch from anywhere! We are adhering to North Carolina and the CDC's guidelines for social distancing, in order to safely hold these events. Audience members will be asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the show, except for restroom visits, and there will be no food or beverage vendors on site. So bring your snacks, and load up your families for an exciting drive-in show! There are limited parking spaces available so make your reservations now!

8/27 - Brevard Music Center Brevard, NC

8/28 - The Riveter Asheville, NC

8/29 - Old Avondale Mill Site Burnsville, NC

All shows start at 8:30pm. To reserve your parking space visit: https://candaid.org/

The band is able to offer these concerts, free-to-the-public, thanks to the generosity of some community partners and sponsors which include: Can’d Aid, Zander Insurance, Young & McQueen Grading Company, Homeplace Beer Company,Come Hear NC, Wicked Weed Brewing, Looking Glass Eye Center, Mosaic Realty, PLATT, Explore Brevard, Brevard Insurance, French Broad Stone & Supply, Smith, Terry, Johnson & Windle Construction Law, Harkness Design, Brevard Music Center, and The Riveter.