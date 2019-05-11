Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, May 12th - MILAN MILLER & THOMM JUTZ | DARBY WILCOX & THE PEEP SHOW at 7pm

"This week, two singer/songwriters who, combined, have written nearly twenty #1 bluegrass songs: Milan Miller and Thomm Jutz, " said SBR Host Kim Clark. "They played live for us in Studio B back in February, just before they headlined a show for the Madison County Arts Council. We've also got a session with Darby Wilcox and the Peep Show from Greenville, who powered their way all the way up to #23 on our Top 100 of last year with their album “11:11” - Catch these intimate Studio B Sessions every Sunday at 7pm with Kim Clark, on Grassroots, Listener-Powered Radio - WNCW 88.7 FM or online at wncw.org.