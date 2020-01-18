Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, Jan. 19, Kick Off Your Shoes With BAREFOOT MOVEMENT Plus LULA WILES at 7pm

Host Kim Clark says we have fantastic harmonies in store for us on this week's show! Long before they were in a band together, the members of Lula Wiles were singing folk songs and trading fiddle tunes at camp in Maine. Lula Wiles came of age in Boston, in the practice rooms of Berklee College of Music and the city’s lively roots scene. Since then, they have toured internationally, winning fans at the Newport Folk Festival and the Philadelphia Folk Festival. They dropped by Studio B and performed their catchy single “Its Cool” and other songs when they were here last November. We'll share highlights from that session.

We'll also hear music from the Barefoot Movement, a band that CMT Edge calls "One of the most promising bands on the blugrass scene." They have roots here in North Carolina and East Tennessee. The energetic, award-winning musicians call Nashville home now and recently signed with Bonfire Music Group. The band has a new EP scheduled to drop next month, and they're scheduled to perform at the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 4-5, at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, in Mill Spring, NC. Kick off your shoes. Kick back. Be cool. Listen to great sessions on Studio B Rewind at 7pm Sunday. Enjoy!