This week we'll reach back into the archives to pay tribute to some of our previous studio guests who passed away in 2019: You'll hear Sara Romweber as part of the Dex Romweber Duo playing live for us in 2009, fellow drummer Yonrico Scott with Derek Trucks in 1998, Peter Tork of the Monkees in Studio B in 2005, and Paul Barrerre of Little Feat with bandmate Fred Tackett in a session from 1999.