Southern Songs and Stories: A Soundtrack To An Enduring Icon - Dolly Parton

If there’s one thing in music that practically everyone knows something about, it’s living legend Dolly Parton. And if there’s one thing in music that few people know anything about, it’s how film soundtracks are made. Both of these are a given; like the sun rising and setting, there is music in movies, and there is the transcendent career of Dolly.

In this episode we dive into the world of film soundtracks and the story of Dolly Parton with an interview of two of Dolly’s long time collaborators, Mark Leggett and Velton Ray Bunch. We’ll also feature some of their work from Dolly’s latest project, the series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, along with a new guitar piece from Mark, plus you’ll hear from western North Carolina artist Amanda Anne Platt along the way.